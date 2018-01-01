TV's hidden power

By Melanie Schefft

513-556-5213

Photos by Joseph Fuqua II/UC Creative Services and Adobestock

Jan. 12, 2018

Surfing through cable TV channels often results in catching a glimpse of a woman giving birth or preparing for motherhood in one of the popular pregnancy and childbirth reality shows.

But how much do shows like "Maternity Ward," TLC’s "A Baby Story" or Discovery Health’s "Birth Day" really influence how women perceive and manage their own pregnancies?

It’s a lot, according to a University of Cincinnati sociology study.

The project, funded by a National Science Foundation dissertation improvement grant and recently published in the journal Sociology of Health & Illness, assessed the TV viewing habits of a diverse group of pregnant women from the New York and Connecticut metropolitan areas.

UC's Danielle Bessett, associate professor of sociology, and Stef Murawsky, sociology grad student, drew from a sample of 64 pregnant women from various educational, socioeconomic and racial backgrounds to understand the influence of television on their expectations of pregnancy and birth.

During their pregnancies, a number of women ranked shows such as "Maternity Ward" and "A Baby Story" among the highest for shows that influenced their perceptions of pregnancy and childbirth –– but not everyone admitted to tuning in.