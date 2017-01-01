Toads get the jump on evolution

Life finds a way



To illustrate this phenomenon, the researchers spanned the globe and collected three species within the spadefoot family. They compared the Pelobates cultripes from Doñana, Spain, to two different species from Arizona.



In controlled experiments in the laboratory at UC, Buchholz and Saurabh Kulkarni, UC biology graduate student at the time and first author on the publication, compared larval periods directly to each other without outside environmental impact.



They found that Spanish and American species indigenous to permanent and semipermanent pond conditions had more flexible control over their development and could activate their own metamorphosis when they perceived their pond drying up too soon.



On the other hand, the desert species Scaphiopus couchii from the dry American southwest had already developed shorter and shorter larval periods –– primarily in response to environment conditions that gradually became more ephemeral or short-lived over time. At this stage of evolution, the desert toads were unable to react to pond water level and their short larval periods were now fixed.



While many of a given species will die if introduced to a profound change in their environment, Buchholz argues, some of the more hearty and healthier of the species will eventually evolve to survive in a new environment in an evolution by natural selection. But Buchholz says the key issue with these desert species is, “How did that process occur exactly?”



“One of the effects from rapid larval development in the desert toads is they don’t have certain physical characteristics that their cousins in wetter environments have,” says Buchholz. “”For example, the desert spadefoot is smaller and doesn’t have the metatarsal tubercles to dig, and they don’t have their gonads differentiated at that point.



“So there are consequences for having this rapid metamorphosis.”



But genetic modifications over time enabled desert species not only to survive but also to thrive in this new previously inhospitable environment.