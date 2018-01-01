Heikenfeld said his lab’s success stems from its talented students, who apply their diverse interests and experiences to their lab work. Developing new sensors and applications takes problem solving that draws from many academic disciplines.



“How often are you going to find someone who’s deep into biology and chemistry who also does hack-athons and is a big maker, too?” Heikenfeld said of Jajack. “But that’s what it’s going to take. We need to innovate in disciplines that are not our traditional areas of expertise so we’re not relying on others to move at speeds at which our own creative minds want to sprint. We’re doing that now because of the quality of people we have here.”



Moving sensor applications from the lab bench to the store shelf remains a big challenge, UC chemistry professor William Connick said. He serves as director of UC’s Center for Biosensors & Chemical Sensors.



“Groups like Dr. Heikenfeld’s are making remarkable strides in developing technologies that provide information on biomarkers at exceedingly low levels from very small quantities of fluid like sweat,” Connick said.



“To go from the lab to a practical device is a challenge when you’re working with real-world samples. Every person is a little different. Every circumstance is a little different,” he said. “Making something that’s robust enough to accurately perform under a wide variety of conditions is challenging.”



Connick said demand for biosensors is only going to grow as labs like UC’s develop better ways to collect information. And home testing and continuous monitoring of drugs over time could lead to better health outcomes, he said.



“The market is wide open now. The potential is gigantic, just in cost savings and being able to provide rapid screening without taking blood and having to send samples off to a laboratory,” Connick said.



Heikenfeld’s journal article noted that biosensors of the future will measure multiple aspects of a person’s physiology. And new wearable sensors will need a mix of disposable and reusable parts to address the wear and tear that come with daily life.



Now UC’s Novel Devices Lab is developing a new noninvasive technique to make sweat glands more permeable so sensors can record even more detailed data. Heikenfeld and Jajack are not ready to talk about how it works, but they are very excited about the possibilities.



“Let’s just say it’s safe and super awesome,” Heikenfeld said. “There are a lot of great things coming up.”



